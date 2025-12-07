× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Bluegrass Brunch

Bluegrass Brunch at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

FREE admission/cost for food and drinks.

Open every Sunday from 12 – 6 pm with live tunes, new brunch cocktails, and laid-back Sunday vibes. Make every Sunday a party and enjoy live bluegrass from 1 – 4 pm, brunch food and drink specials. Make this your new Sunday traditions. Bring your friends, your appetite and oak up the sounds of the weekend before it's gone.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/