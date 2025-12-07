Bluegrass Brunch at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Bluegrass Brunch at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

FREE admission/cost for food and drinks.

Open every Sunday from 12 – 6 pm with live tunes, new brunch cocktails, and laid-back Sunday vibes. Make every Sunday a party and enjoy live bluegrass from 1 – 4 pm, brunch food and drink specials. Make this your new Sunday traditions. Bring your friends, your appetite and oak up the sounds of the weekend before it's gone.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Parents
