Bluegrass Bucket List Tour by Stone Fence Tours

The Bluegrass State is known for its two historic industries, horses and bourbon. We have been racing horses in Kentucky since the late 1700s and even today the top horses in the industry are bred and raised here. One of Kentucky’s historic and beautiful horse farms will be a bucket list stop. The growth of the bourbon industry in the state is hitting heights rarely seen in the 240 years of distilling in Kentucky. We will visit one of these historic distilleries and enjoy a tour and tasting. Our next industry that few people know about outside the state is wine. Kentucky was the home of the first commercial vineyard in U.S. history and in the late 1800s, it was the third largest wine producing state in the country. Today, there is a renewed interest in wine production in the state. We currently have over 70 commercial vineyards across the commonwealth. We will enjoy a tasting as we take in the beautiful scenery of the Bluegrass region. Our newest industry that is booming is our craft brewery scene. Lexington and central Kentucky currently have their own Brewgrass Trail. We will enjoy a flight at one of these locally owned breweries. So come and fill your bucket with the best that Kentucky has to offer.

Pickup will be at the Lexington Visitors Center.

Price: $120 –Includes all tours, tastings and flights along with a Kentucky Proud lunch. Water and snacks will be provided.

For more information call (606) 548-2181 or visit stonefencestours.com