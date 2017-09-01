Bluegrass Concert at Pine Mountain State Resort Park

The first Friday of each month June through September award winning local bands will grace the Laurel Cove amphitheater with the sounds of Americana, Blues, Bluegrass, and more! Concerts begin June 2nd, 2017 with live shows 6-9. The Mountain View Restaurant will cater each event with BBQ, Catfish, and all your favorite sides! Refreshments and adult beverages will be available as well, including draft beers! *RAIN OR SHINE*

For more information contact Keith Bowling, keith.bowling@ky.gov or call the lodge at call 606-337-3066.