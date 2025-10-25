× Expand Bluegrass Food Truck Festival Bluegrass Food Truck Festival

Bluegrass Food Truck Festival at Hopkins County Fairgrounds

The Inaugural Bluegrass Food Truck Festival is coming to Madisonville on Saturday, Oct. 25th, 2025! Join us at the Hopkins Co. Fairgrounds for 12 food trucks, vendors, music, a car show, a motorcycle show, a bicycle show, and more!

For more information call (270) 452-1269 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/bluegrass-food-truck-festival/