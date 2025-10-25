Bluegrass Food Truck Festival at Hopkins County Fairgrounds
Hopkins County Fair Grounds 605 East Arch Street, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
The Inaugural Bluegrass Food Truck Festival is coming to Madisonville on Saturday, Oct. 25th, 2025! Join us at the Hopkins Co. Fairgrounds for 12 food trucks, vendors, music, a car show, a motorcycle show, a bicycle show, and more!
For more information call (270) 452-1269 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/bluegrass-food-truck-festival/