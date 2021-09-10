Keeneland Bluegrass International Cup

Bluegrass International Cup

An Evening in the Gardens & Bluegrass International Cup are annual events benefiting Fayette Alliance and the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Foundation. More than 600 people attend these benefits to support our world-class city, farms, and healthcare in Lexington, KY.

Since 2007, the Bluegrass International Cup has been affiliated with the four-week annual “Polo in the Park” polo tournament. Guests of the Bluegrass International Cup watch high-goal, exciting polo, while also enjoying exquisite food and live music following the match.

For more information visit fayettealliance.com