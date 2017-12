Bluegrass Jam at Rough River Dam

Bluegrass Jam every 2nd Friday of the month!

Enjoy some of the finest Bluegrass Music found anywhere when the Breckinridge County Bluegrass Music Association brings you Friday Night Bluegrass at Rough River Dam State Resort Park. Admission is Free. Come and enjoy a Bluegrass Buffet before the show.

Jan 12, 2018 / 6:00 P.M. - 10:00 P.M.

Feb 09, 2018 / 6:00 P.M. - 10:00 P.M.

Mar 09, 2018 / 6:00 P.M. - 10:00 P.M.

Apr 13, 2018 / 6:00 P.M. - 10:00 P.M.

For more information call 270-257-2311 or visit parks.ky.gov