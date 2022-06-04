× Expand Bluegrass Mountain Cup Bluegrass Mountain Cup

Bluegrass Mountain Cup at Green River Lake State Park

Our home base of Campbellsville, KY will host both trail running and MTB races this weekend as part of the Central Kentucky Adventure Weekend! Join the fun at these unique trails that offer one of the best riding spots in the Commonwealth along with a weekend full of activities.

For more information call 859.359.2077 or visit bluegrassmountaincup.com