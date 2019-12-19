Bluegrass Now! at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

On December 19th, 2019, PBS will film a live performance at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, Ky for future broadcast. Hosted by Rhonda Vincent and Jim Lauderdale, the All-Star lineup features Alison Brown, Becky Buller, Dan Tyminski, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, Larry Sparks, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Missy Raines and Molly Tuttle in a grand celebration of bluegrass music.

Featuring full band performances, BLUEGRASS NOW! also presents truly rare and dynamic vocal pairings and instrumental duets showcasing masters of their instruments: a guitar duel/duet with Molly Tuttle and Dan Tyminski; Rhonda Vincent’s band The Rage backing Bluegrass pioneer Larry Sparks; a triple fiddle “burn-down” with Michael Cleveland and Becky Buller, and more.

“This feels like a homecoming as many of today’s most prominent bluegrass artists make a pilgrimage back to the source of the music to document their own musical journeys,” remarked Chris Joslin, Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum Executive Director. “If bluegrass music is Kentucky’s gift to the world, BLUEGRASS NOW! feels like Christmas morning!”

VIP tickets to BLUEGRASS NOW! are $68, and reserved tickets are $48. Doors open at 6 pm. Concert begins at 7 pm.

About the International Bluegrass Music Museum

The mission of the Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org