Bluegrass River Run at Ft. Boonesboro

The Explore Kentucky Initiative is proud to announce the creation of Bluegrass River Run presented by Beinwater as a the kick-off race of the 2017 Kentucky Waterman Series present Southern Paddlesports season. BRR is a great early season race to recover from the winter. Paddlers will blast off from Kentucky State Park's Fort Boonesborough State Park on a portion of the beautiful palisades section of the Kentucky River that flows through the heart of the Bluegrass region. Starting from the beach below historic Fort Boonesborough founded by the great frontiersman Daniel Boone, the race will follow the river through impressive rock outcroppings of the Kentucky Palisades. Paddlers will be immersed in the ambiance of early spring with beautiful views of river banks in full bloom. Along the way at each turn in the river you’ll see many varieties of dogwoods, as well as maples, weeping cherry trees, redbuds and other flowering species. The 6 mile race and float will end at Proud Mary’s BBQ in Fayette County and the 19 mile at the historic Valley View Ferry which has been in operation since 1780. We will field a youth division for ages 10 - 16.

For more information visit paddleguru.com/races/BluegrassRiverRun