Bluegrass Rockin’ Rodeo at Kentucky Horse Park
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Join us at the Kentucky Horse Park Alltech Arena for the Bluegrass Rockin' Rodeo! Bull riding, calf roping, barrel racing, bareback riding, bronc riding, steer wrestling and more! The International Finals Rodeo is the premier display of the top rodeo cowboys and cowgirls of the IPRA and offers more than $250,000 in cash and prizes.
For more information call (859) 233-4303 or visit kyhorsepark.com
Info
