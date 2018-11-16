Bluegrass Rockin’ Rodeo at the Kentucky Horse Park

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

The event is part of the International Pro Rodeo Association and serves as the IPRA National All-Region Finals. Guests will have the opportunity to cheer on 90 of the best cowboys and cowgirls in the country as they compete in bareback and saddle broncos, calf roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, team roping, cowgirl breakaway roping and bull riding.

Gates open both nights at 5:30 p.m., with the rodeo competition starting at 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 16 is Family Fun Night featuring the “Kids Corral” with various activities and games, autograph and picture opportunities with the competitors, Rodeo Queen and clown, along with a calf scramble. Family entertainment will be provided by internationally renowned equine entertainer and two-time Road to the Horse Champion Guy McLean.

Billboard charting artist Dustin Collins will headline on Saturday, Nov. 17.

For more information call 859-233-4303 or visit kyhorsepark.com

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
859-233-4303
