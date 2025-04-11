Bluegrass Theatre Guild proudly presents The Lucky O Learys

Frankfort High School 328 Shelby St, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Rated PG-13

Bluegrass Theatre Guild proudly presents The Lucky O' Learys, a delightful new comedy by Jim Brochu. It’s the 1980s, and Peg O' Leary finds herself in dire need of cash, with her beloved apartment on the brink of transformation into a condo. In a moment of desperation, she clings to the belief that fortune will smile upon her, withdrawing her life savings to buy lottery tickets. Surrounded by her spirited sister, devoted son, soon-to-be-in-laws, the local Monsignor, and a husband who mysteriously reappears after years of absence, each character is convinced they, too, hold the winning ticket to the big jackpot. Audiences will surely enjoy this tale of love, luck, and the lottery! “The Lucky O'Learys” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

Comedy, Theater & Dance
