Bluegrass Youth Ballet Presents Mira and The Thieves at Lexington Opera House

Bluegrass Youth Ballet is excited to bring Mira and The Thieves to the Lexington Opera House on Friday, April 3, and Saturday, April 4. Mira and The Thieves is an original, visually striking ballet set in a world racing toward emptiness. High above the city in a hidden treehouse lives Mira, a quiet, watchful child who notices what others have forgotten. Below her, a once-vibrant community is slowly consumed by the Thieves: elegant yet ominous figures who steal not gold, but time, creativity, and spirit, leaving people efficient, hurried, and hollow.

