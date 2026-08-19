Bluegrass Youth Ballet presents Alebrijes at Lexington Opera House

Narrated in English and Spanish, Alebrijes depicts the true story of Pedro Linares, a Mexican cartonista (cardboard craftsman) who becomes ill. While convalescent, Pedro dreams of a forest where the Earth's elements dance and swirl. These earthly elements transform into creatures that frighten Pedro as they shout the word “Alebrijes.” Pedro escapes these creatures through a window, showing how these fantastical creatures got their form, colors, and shapes. Pedro unexpectedly wakes up from his sleep and sees the alebrijes dancing together. With this colorful image in his head, he begins to tell his family about them. He is cured of his illness and later turns the alebrijes into drawings and cardboard figurines. His family members learn to make alebrijes out of cardboard. Pedro’s dream about the alebrijes became one of the most beautiful forms of Mexican folk art.

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