Bluegrass Youth Ballet to Present The Little Mermaid at Lexington Opera House

Bluegrass Youth Ballet is bringing The Little Mermaid to Lexington Opera House on April 4-5, 2025. Based on Hans Christian Andersen's timeless tale, this enchanting rendition is narrated in both English and Spanish. The story follows a young mermaid who falls deeply in love with a human prince, embarking on a journey filled with love, daring undersea adventures, battles between good and evil, magical potions, and an unexpected twist.

This breathtaking visual adaptation will transport audiences to an underwater world like no other. Alongside the beloved lead characters, the stage comes alive with the Little Mermaid’s sisters, the menacing Sea Witch, and a vibrant array of underwater creatures—including dolphins, jellyfish, clownfish, crabs, seahorses, angelfish, eels, and a magnificent, intricately designed sea dragon puppet.

For more information, please call (859) 233-4567 or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/