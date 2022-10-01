Bluegrass, Brats, and Brews at Paramount Arts Center
to
Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Bluegrass, Brats, and Brews at Paramount Arts Center
Bluegrass, Brats, and Brews RETURNS for another year celebrating the best Bluegrass music and featuring mouthwatering Bratwurst and a hand-picked selection of Fall craft beers!
For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com
Info
Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink