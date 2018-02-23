Blues Night with Tyrone Cotton

Join The Filson Historical Society for an evening of blues hits from the 1950s and 60s. A longstanding tradition, Blues Night will feature the music of Tyrone Cotton. With his unique voice and vivid songs, Cotton brings a soulful sound that's refreshingly honest and real. His music draws upon many influences: including soul, blues, folk, and rock.

Friday, February 23 | 7:00-10:00 p.m.

The Filson Historical Society, 1310 S. 3rd St.

$15 for Filson members, $20 for non-members

For more information call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org