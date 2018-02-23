Blues Night with Tyrone Cotton

The Filson Historical Society 1310 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

Blues Night with Tyrone Cotton

Join The Filson Historical Society for an evening of blues hits from the 1950s and 60s. A longstanding tradition, Blues Night will feature the music of Tyrone Cotton. With his unique voice and vivid songs, Cotton brings a soulful sound that's refreshingly honest and real. His music draws upon many influences: including soul, blues, folk, and rock.

 Friday, February 23 | 7:00-10:00 p.m.

The Filson Historical Society, 1310 S. 3rd St.

$15 for Filson members, $20 for non-members

For more information call (502) 635-5083  or visit filsonhistorical.org

The Filson Historical Society 1310 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40208 View Map
