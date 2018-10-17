Blurring Boundries: Continuity to Change — The Women of AAA 1936 to 2018

Blurring Boundries: Continuity to Change — The Women of AAA 1936 to 2018. features 45 works by these inspiring artists. They are being shown at the Clara M. Eagle Main Gallery, located on the campus of Murray State University, through November 1, 2018.

Past and present merge in Blurring Boundaries. In the first exhibition dedicated exclusively to the intergenerational group of women artists of American Abstract Artists, the exhibition traces the history of AAA’s female founding members through present-day artists.

The exhibition highlights approximately 45 works, emphasizing each artist’s approach to central tenets of abstraction - composition, color, content and material.

Gallery hours are Monday through Friday 8am - 4:30pm., with extended hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays until 8pm. Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information call (270) 809-6734 visit murraystate.edu