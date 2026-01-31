BoDeans at The Grand Theatre

2026 marks the 40th anniversary of the BoDeans critically acclaimed debut album, Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams. Founded and led by original front man, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Kurt Neumann, the band’s catalog consists of generational anthems such as “Good Things,” “You Don’t Get Much,” “Idaho,” and “Closer to Free,” to name a few. BoDeans emerged out of Waukesha, WI in 1986 with the seminal debut, Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams, produced by T Bone Burnett. Followed by Outside Looking In [1987], Home [1989], and Black and White [1991], Go Slow Down [1993] yielded “Closer to Free,” which famously served as the theme song for the smash-hit television series, Party of Five.

For more information, please call 502.352.7469 or visit thegrandky.com