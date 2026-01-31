BoDeans at The Grand Theatre

to

Grand Theatre 210 Washington St Frankfort, City of Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

BoDeans at The Grand Theatre

2026 marks the 40th anniversary of the BoDeans critically acclaimed debut album, Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams. Founded and led by original front man, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Kurt Neumann, the band’s catalog consists of generational anthems such as “Good Things,” “You Don’t Get Much,” “Idaho,” and “Closer to Free,” to name a few. BoDeans emerged out of Waukesha, WI in 1986 with the seminal debut, Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams, produced by T Bone Burnett. Followed by Outside Looking In [1987], Home [1989], and Black and White [1991], Go Slow Down [1993] yielded “Closer to Free,” which famously served as the theme song for the smash-hit television series, Party of Five.

For more information, please call 502.352.7469 or visit thegrandky.com

Info

Grand Theatre 210 Washington St Frankfort, City of Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Concerts & Live Music
502.352.7469
to
Google Calendar - BoDeans at The Grand Theatre - 2026-09-20 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - BoDeans at The Grand Theatre - 2026-09-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - BoDeans at The Grand Theatre - 2026-09-20 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - BoDeans at The Grand Theatre - 2026-09-20 19:00:00 ical