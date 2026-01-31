BoDeans at The Grand Theatre
to
Grand Theatre 210 Washington St Frankfort, City of Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
BoDeans at The Grand Theatre
2026 marks the 40th anniversary of the BoDeans critically acclaimed debut album, Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams. Founded and led by original front man, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Kurt Neumann, the band’s catalog consists of generational anthems such as “Good Things,” “You Don’t Get Much,” “Idaho,” and “Closer to Free,” to name a few. BoDeans emerged out of Waukesha, WI in 1986 with the seminal debut, Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams, produced by T Bone Burnett. Followed by Outside Looking In [1987], Home [1989], and Black and White [1991], Go Slow Down [1993] yielded “Closer to Free,” which famously served as the theme song for the smash-hit television series, Party of Five.
For more information, please call 502.352.7469 or visit thegrandky.com