Bob Eubanks and The Not So Newlywed Game

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

Bob Eubanks and The Not So Newlywed Game

Friday, February 9, 2018 • 7 pm

The Bob Eubanks Not So Newlywed Game Show is an evening of laughter, fun, prizes including that someone has the chance to win $100,000. It’s called the Not So Newlywed Game, because it doesn’t matter how long you have been married. Eight lucky married couples are chosen at random from the audience to play the Not So Newlywed Game. The questions are funny, the couples are funny, and they play for great grand prizes. It’s an evening of games, prizes, and laughter that you will never forget.

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

