Bob Lockhart and Michael Rohde – Spirited Meditations

Award winning artists Bob Lockhart and Michael Rohde have had extensive careers teaching and exhibiting and their works can be found in museums and private collections across the county. While both embrace the use of color, bob’s drawings and ceramic creatures present with a sense of exuberant melancholy. Michael’s weavings defer to a sense of quiet beauty. Together, the show vibrates with creative energy.

NEW GALLERY HOURS: Tuesday - Saturday 12:00 - 6:00

Start: Friday, March 15, 2019

End: Thursday, May 2, 2019

New Editions Gallery | 500 W Short St

For more information call 859.266.2766 or visit NewEditionsGallery.com