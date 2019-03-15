Bob Lockhart and Michael Rohde – Spirited Meditations
New Editions Gallery 500 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky
Award winning artists Bob Lockhart and Michael Rohde have had extensive careers teaching and exhibiting and their works can be found in museums and private collections across the county. While both embrace the use of color, bob’s drawings and ceramic creatures present with a sense of exuberant melancholy. Michael’s weavings defer to a sense of quiet beauty. Together, the show vibrates with creative energy.
NEW GALLERY HOURS: Tuesday - Saturday 12:00 - 6:00
Start: Friday, March 15, 2019
End: Thursday, May 2, 2019
For more information call 859.266.2766 or visit NewEditionsGallery.com