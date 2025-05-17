Bob Ross Floral Painting at Preston Art Center

to

Preston Arts Center 8101 Warwick ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40222

Bob Ross Floral Painting at Preston Art Center

Come paint flowers using the Bob Ross Wet-on-Wet technique. A certified Bob Ross instructor Ken Wuetcher will guide you through the process. Seating is limited so register early!

All supplies included in registration.

For more information call http://502-415-3425

Info

Preston Arts Center 8101 Warwick ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40222
Education & Learning
502-415-3425
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Bob Ross Floral Painting at Preston Art Center - 2025-05-17 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bob Ross Floral Painting at Preston Art Center - 2025-05-17 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bob Ross Floral Painting at Preston Art Center - 2025-05-17 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bob Ross Floral Painting at Preston Art Center - 2025-05-17 14:00:00 ical