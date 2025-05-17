× Expand Preston Arts Center Certified Bob Ross instructor Ken Weutcher is ready to paint some flowers with you!

Bob Ross Floral Painting at Preston Art Center

Come paint flowers using the Bob Ross Wet-on-Wet technique. A certified Bob Ross instructor Ken Wuetcher will guide you through the process. Seating is limited so register early!

All supplies included in registration.

For more information call http://502-415-3425