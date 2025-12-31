Bob Ross Painting Class at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Bob Ross Painting Class at Art Center of the Bluegrass

No painting experience? No worries! Just bring your enthusiasm and let your creativity shine. All materials are included, so come ready to relax, unwind, and craft your own masterpiece.

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts
859-236-4054
