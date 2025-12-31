× Expand Stacie Barton Bob Ross Painting Class at Art Center of the Bluegrass

No painting experience? No worries! Just bring your enthusiasm and let your creativity shine. All materials are included, so come ready to relax, unwind, and craft your own masterpiece.

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org