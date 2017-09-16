Bob Thompson Unit at the Paramount

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

Bob Thompson Unit at the Paramount

September 16, 2017 – 8:00 PM

Tickets $35 regular/$15 student

Since 1991 Bob Thompson has been pianist, and regularly featured artist on National Public Radio’s, Mountain Stage. For the past twenty-two years he has also been co-producer and host of Joy to the World, a Holiday jazz show, broadcast on public radio stations nationwide, and heard internationally on the Voice of America. Each year Joy to the World features the Bob Thompson Unit and a special guest vocalist. Bob makes his home in Charleston, West Virginia, and has enjoyed a long and active career performing, and writing. He has also taken his music to Europe, Africa, and South America. His resume includes guest appearances on Marian McPartland’s Piano Jazz, on National Public Radio, and BET on Jazz with Ramsey Lewis. His recordings on Capitol Records, and Ichiban International received high recognition on the national jazz charts, with several reaching the top-ten. His latest recordings, Bob Thompson “Live” on Mountain Stage, and Smile, with the Bob Thompson Unit, are on his own label, Colortones.com. Bob was inducted into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame in October 2015. In between concerts and festival gigs, Thompson can still be found playing clubs in Charleston something he says keeps him close to his musical roots. “When I’m on a big stage, I just treat it like I’m in a bar somewhere,” he says. “ The kind of connection with the audience I like happens a lot when we’re playing in small club, and that carries over when we get into a larger venue.” Music education is also very important to Thompson. He continues teaching a few private students and doing occasional workshops at colleges and public schools. “I love teaching because it gives me an opportunity to pass along the help that so many have given me along the way. I am always thankful for this opportunity to do something in life that I truly love.”

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com

