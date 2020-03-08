Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at the Louisville Palace

As Wolf Bros, a trio featuring Weir, Don Was and Jay Lane, the band performs the songs of Grateful Dead and more. “This is more fun than a frog in a glass of milk,” Weir says of touring with Wolf Bros, “Don is all over his upright, and Jay needs to somehow be kept in line at times, but it’s all falling together nicely.”

Service charges not included on ticket prices. Tickets subject to price increases day of show. Tickets may be purchased at LouisvillePalace.com, The Louisville Palace Box Office (625 South Fourth Street), all Ticketmaster locations or charge by phone at 800.745.3000.

For more information call 800-745-3000 or visit LouisvillePalace.com