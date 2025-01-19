Body and Soul: A Musical Celebration with Diverse Themes of Dignity and Hope

Body and Soul: A Musical Celebration with Diverse Themes of Dignity and Hope with musician Owen Cody Sunday January 19, 2025 2-3:30 PM Owen Cody, classically trained in piano, saxophone, and pipe organ, continues to perform both regionally and on the national stage.

​All programs are free and open to the public

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net