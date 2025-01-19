Body and Soul: A Musical Celebration with Diverse Themes of Dignity and Hope

to

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Body and Soul: A Musical Celebration with Diverse Themes of Dignity and Hope

 Body and Soul: A Musical Celebration with Diverse Themes of Dignity and Hope with musician Owen Cody Sunday January 19, 2025 2-3:30 PM Owen Cody, classically trained in piano, saxophone, and pipe organ, continues to perform both regionally and on the national stage.

All programs are free and open to the public

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net

Info

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Education & Learning, History
270.442.2510
to
Google Calendar - Body and Soul: A Musical Celebration with Diverse Themes of Dignity and Hope - 2025-01-19 14:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Body and Soul: A Musical Celebration with Diverse Themes of Dignity and Hope - 2025-01-19 14:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Body and Soul: A Musical Celebration with Diverse Themes of Dignity and Hope - 2025-01-19 14:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Body and Soul: A Musical Celebration with Diverse Themes of Dignity and Hope - 2025-01-19 14:30:00 ical