BodyTraffic Dance Company at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
BODYTRAFFIC is a world-class contemporary dance company, known internationally for its Los Angeles-grown, contagious vivacity. BODYTRAFFIC brings the timeless music of Peggy Lee, James Brown, and great American jazz standards to life through an “absolutely joyous and oh-so-entertaining” evening of dance. Bursting with cutting-edge “vivid theatricality”, BODYTRAFFIC is surging to the forefront of the dance world and continues to make waves from coast to coast with its universal appeal to new audience members and dance lovers alike.
For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org