Boeing Boeing at Pioneer Playhouse

By Marc Camoletti

July 21-August 8

Back by popular demand! Bernard is a self-styled 1960’s Paris lothario with an Italian, German, and American fiancée—each a gorgeous airline stewardess with frequent “layovers.” Bernard keeps “one up, one down, and one pending”—until a visit from an American friend and unexpected schedule changes make for a bumpy (and hilarious) ride! A high-flying madcap comedy! Rated PG

For more information and for reservations call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.