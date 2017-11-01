Bon Iver at The Louisville Palace

The Louisville Palace 625 S 4th St, Kentucky 40202

Bon Iver at The Louisville Palace

Bon Iver

Louisville Palace

November 1, 2017

Presale Info: Thursday, August 24 at 10am – Thursday, August 25 at 10am | Use Code: CHORUS

On Sale: Friday, August 25 at 10am http://concerts.livenation.com/event/16005312CE1A7538

All ages are welcome.

 Service charges not included on ticket prices. Tickets subject to price increases day of show. Tickets may be purchased at LouisvillePalace.com, The Louisville Palace Box Office (625 South Fourth Street), all Ticketmaster locations or charge by phone at 800.745.3000. 

For more information call 800-745-3000 or visit LouisvillePalace.com

Info
The Louisville Palace 625 S 4th St, Kentucky 40202
Concerts & Live Music
502-883-5774
