Bon Iver at The Louisville Palace
Bon Iver
Louisville Palace
November 1, 2017
Presale Info: Thursday, August 24 at 10am – Thursday, August 25 at 10am | Use Code: CHORUS
On Sale: Friday, August 25 at 10am http://concerts.livenation.com/event/16005312CE1A7538
All ages are welcome.
Service charges not included on ticket prices. Tickets subject to price increases day of show. Tickets may be purchased at LouisvillePalace.com, The Louisville Palace Box Office (625 South Fourth Street), all Ticketmaster locations or charge by phone at 800.745.3000.
For more information call 800-745-3000 or visit LouisvillePalace.com