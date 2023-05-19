Bonnie Raitt Live at The Louisville Palace

The Louisville Palace 625 S 4th St, Kentucky 40202

Bonnie Raitt Live at The Louisville Palace

All ages are welcome.

Service charges not included on ticket prices. Tickets subject to price increases day of show. Tickets may be purchased at LouisvillePalace.com, The Louisville Palace Box Office (625 South Fourth Street), all Ticketmaster locations or charge by phone at 800.745.3000.

For more information call 800-745-3000 or visit LouisvillePalace.com

Info

Concerts & Live Music
502-883-5774
