Bonnie and Clyde Presented by The Footlighters

At the height of the Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from two small-town nobodies to America's most renowned folk heroes and Texas law enforcement's worst nightmares. Fearless, shameless and alluring, the Tony-nominated Bonnie & Clyde is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire country.

For more information call (859) 291-7464 or visit footlighters.org