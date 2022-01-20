Bonnie and Clyde Presented by The Footlighters

to

Stained Glass Theatre 802 York St, Newport, Kentucky

Bonnie and Clyde Presented by The Footlighters

At the height of the Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from two small-town nobodies to America's most renowned folk heroes and Texas law enforcement's worst nightmares. Fearless, shameless and alluring, the Tony-nominated Bonnie & Clyde is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire country.

For more information call  (859) 291-7464  or visit footlighters.org

Info

Stained Glass Theatre 802 York St, Newport, Kentucky
Theater & Dance
to
Google Calendar - Bonnie and Clyde Presented by The Footlighters - 2022-01-20 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bonnie and Clyde Presented by The Footlighters - 2022-01-20 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bonnie and Clyde Presented by The Footlighters - 2022-01-20 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bonnie and Clyde Presented by The Footlighters - 2022-01-20 20:00:00 ical