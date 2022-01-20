Bonnie and Clyde Presented by The Footlighters
Stained Glass Theatre 802 York St, Newport, Kentucky
At the height of the Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from two small-town nobodies to America's most renowned folk heroes and Texas law enforcement's worst nightmares. Fearless, shameless and alluring, the Tony-nominated Bonnie & Clyde is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire country.
For more information call (859) 291-7464 or visit footlighters.org
Info
Theater & Dance