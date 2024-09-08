× Expand Bonsai in Sumi-e Style Watercolors Bonsai in Sumi-e Style Watercolors

Bonsai in Sumi-e Style Watercolors at Preston Arts Center

Capture the elegant organic form of a bonsai with the simple intentional strokes of Sumi-e style painting. Working on rice paper with bamboo brushes, participants will learn how to use the unique materials of Sumi painting while using watercolors for their still life. The instructor will also have Sumi Ink and stones on hand for demonstration and exploration if anyone would like to try this additional element. Participants will get a kit of two Sumi Brushes and Gansai Tambi watercolors to use and take home.

Instructor: Michel Samson

For more information call 502-454-9954 or visit cli.re/79551-bonsai-in-sumi-e-style-watercolors