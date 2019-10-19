Boo Cruise at Shaker Village
Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330
Saturday, October 19 @ 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm + 4:00 pm
Make waves at this fun Halloween party on the Kentucky River! Wear your costume for the costume contest, hear a spooky story, play games and enjoy light refreshments and festive decorations on this family-friendly cruise.
All ages are welcome! Adult supervision required.
Price:
$15 - ages 13 +
$10 - ages 6-12
$5 ages - 5 + under
For more information call 1-800-734-5611 or visit shakervillageky.org