Boo Cruise at Shaker Village

Saturday, October 19 @ 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm + 4:00 pm

Make waves at this fun Halloween party on the Kentucky River! Wear your costume for the costume contest, hear a spooky story, play games and enjoy light refreshments and festive decorations on this family-friendly cruise.

All ages are welcome! Adult supervision required.

Price:

$15 - ages 13 +

$10 - ages 6-12

$5 ages - 5 + under

For more information call 1-800-734-5611 or visit shakervillageky.org