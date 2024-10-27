Boo Dell 2024 at Yew Dell Gardens
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Included with admission price.
Thanks to sponsor, LG&E and KU Foundation, we look forward to seeing you for Boo Dell 2024 for another year of family-focused fun! The famous Trail of Treats will once again delight guests, plus we have activities with our Horticulture Team, live music, and other surprises for the whole family in a non-scary environment. Boo Dell is included with admission; tickets can be purchased at arrival.
Please note that this is a black-out date for Hounds on the Grounds due to expected crowds.
For more information, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/