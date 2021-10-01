Boo at the Zoo at Louisville Zoo
to
Louisville Zoo 1100 Trevilian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213
Boo at the Zoo at Louisville Zoo
Thursday-Sundays October 1–30
Experience the Louisville Zoo magically transformed into a living storybook with costumed characters and trick-or-treating for kids 11 and under. A reduced nightly capacity will help with social distancing and parking is free for party guests.
For more information, visit louisvillezoo.org or call 502-459-2181.
Info
Louisville Zoo 1100 Trevilian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor