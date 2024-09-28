Boo at the Zoo

Louisville Zoo 1100 1100 Trevillian Way, Kentucky 40213

Boo at the Zoo 

Sept. 28–29 & Oct. 3–6, 10–13, 17–20, 24–27

Nightly 5–9 p.m.

Join us for the sweetest party in town!

Enjoy trick-or-treating for kids 11-and-under, rides and special attractions all for one great price! A Louisville tradition for over 40 years, this party experience is designed to give you all the merry you love with none of the scary.

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/boo2024

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502-459-2181
