Boo at the Zoo
to
Louisville Zoo 1100 1100 Trevillian Way, Kentucky 40213
Boo at the Zoo Presented by Meijer
Boo at the Zoo Presented by Meijer
Boo at the Zoo
Sept. 28–29 & Oct. 3–6, 10–13, 17–20, 24–27
Nightly 5–9 p.m.
Join us for the sweetest party in town!
Enjoy trick-or-treating for kids 11-and-under, rides and special attractions all for one great price! A Louisville tradition for over 40 years, this party experience is designed to give you all the merry you love with none of the scary.
For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/boo2024