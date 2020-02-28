Boogity, Boogity, Boogity - An Evening with Darrell Waltrip at RiverPark Center

8 pm

NASCAR Hall of Fame member Darrell Waltrip is a master storyteller and entertainer. Twice voted NASCAR’s most popular driver, Darrell has had a racing career like no other. The Daytona 500 winner has been featured in the Pixar movie CARS as well as Will Ferrell’s movie Talladega Nights. Now in his World Premier theater production Darrell shares the greatest stories from NASCAR’s greatest era. This stage production features video and stories that puts the audience behind the wheel.

VIP ticket includes a pre-show reception that begins at 6pm, prime seating, photo, autographed show photo and cash bar. No outside memorabilia will be signed at this reception.

