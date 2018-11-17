Book Bench Live Auction & Gala Celebration

The Livery 238 E Main St, Kentucky 40507



Saturday, November 17, 2018

Doors open at 6:00 pm; auction begins promptly at 7:00 pm

at the Livery, 238 E. Main Street, Lexington, KY

Tickets: $100/person  + tax  (includes heavy hors d'oeurves, open bar, and valet parking)

Join us for the Book Bench Live Auction and Gala Celebration.These beautiful benches have adorned Lexington's streets throughout the summer and fall and now they'll go home with the highest bidders!

Proceeds from the auction will go to further the missions of   Arts Connect,   LexArts, and the   Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning.

For more information visit bookbencheslex.org

The Livery 238 E Main St, Kentucky 40507
