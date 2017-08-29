Book Launch: Leaving by Janet Steele Holloway

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Book Launch: Leaving by Janet Steele Holloway

You are invited to attend a special book launch highlighting local author Janet Steele Holloway's newly released memoir, Leaving.

Leaving: Sometimes You Have to Leave is the story of Holloway choosing to get out—and leave behind family, hills, backroads and creeks, the people she had known for a lifetime—and catch a train to New York City. This book tells the story of her life there, and later in Kentucky, intertwined with pivotal social events of the Sixties and Seventies, including the women's

For more information call (859) 257-2874 or visit arnegiecenterlex.org

Info

