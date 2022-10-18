Book Release “The Finest Place We Know” at Murray State University

The Murray State University University Libraries will host a book release event for “The Finest Place We Know” and an open forum with the University Press of Kentucky on Oct. 18. Representatives from the University Press of Kentucky will be on hand for an open forum with students and faculty on the morning of Oct. 18 from 10:30 a.m. - noon at the Free Curd auditorium located on Murray State’s campus. The book’s publishing team and co-authors, Murray State University President Dr. Robert L Jackson, library specialist with Pogue Special Collections and University Archives Sarah Marie Owens and Dr. Sean J. McLaughlin, the archives and museum director at the University, will mark the release of the centennial book from 2 – 4:00 p.m at the Pogue Reading Room.

The book release event will feature a speech from the President of Murray State, a Q&A session and then a book signing. The University Store will be on hand to sell copies of the book, as well as other centennial merchandise.

The commemorative, hardcover book celebrates Murray State’s 100-year story by looking back on the people, places and events which have shaped the institution’s history. A comprehensive and keepsake pictorial history, the book features hundreds of images from the University’s Pogue Special Collections Library and is accompanied by stories that explore the institution’s founding and growth over the past century, as Murray State is celebrating its 100th year in 2022.

A portion of book sale proceeds will go toward supporting Murray State University’s Pogue Library.

Murray State University’s centennial book, "The Finest Place We Know," is now available for pre-order at murraystate.edu/centennial/ and kentuckypress.com. Individuals interested in learning about Murray State University’s centennial plans and its 100-year history can visit murraystate.edu/centennial/.