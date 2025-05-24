× Expand From the Ground Up Books and Resources Book Signing – Amy Leigh McCorkle

Book Signing – Amy Leigh McCorkle at From the Ground Up Books

FREE

Amy McCorkle will be at From the Ground Up Books and Resources to discuss and sign her books. Born and raised in Louisville, KY, she is an award winning blogger and a successful author in both the sci-fi erotic romance genre with No Ordinary Love and the upcoming release a dark romantic suspense tale Another Way To Die. She also has been contracted for GLADIATOR a Mad Max meets Gladiator series set to be a trilogy. She has placed second in the 2011 Preditors & Editors Readers Choice Poll for Best Short Romance Story. And was a semi-finalist with Another Way to Die in the 2012 Moondance International Film Festival.

For more information call (502) 293-0496 or visit touroldham.com/calendar