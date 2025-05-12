× Expand From the Ground Up Books and Resources Book Signing – Denise Watts

Book Signing – Denise Watts at From the Ground Up Books

FREE

Denise Watts is an educator, trainer, author, and gospel singer. A retired public school teacher, Denise served 23 years in Houston, Texas, Spring, Texas and Louisville, Kentucky and continues as a substitute teacher in Oldham County Kentucky Public Schools. She was licensed in 1985 and ordained in 1988 to the ministry by the Brentwood Baptist Church of Houston

Texas. Is certified as a Founding Circle member, DISC trainer, Family Guide, and Youth Leadership Coach; of the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team of Coaches, Speakers, and trainers, and US Constitution Coach with Patriot Academy. She has also served various ministerial positions, both full-time and bi-vocationally, in Brooklyn, New York, Louisville, La Grange, Shelbyville, Maysville and West Point, KY, including briefly as the first

female Chaplain in the Texas Army National Guard -- for a total of more than 35 years. Denise enjoys combining her gifts of drama and music to the glory of God, traveling around the

Commonwealth of Kentucky to encourage and inspire audiences with her brand of Southern Gospel music.

Currently, Denise is self-employed as a Speaker, and Transformational Life Coach. Her podcast, Mining the Gold, posts twice weekly on Facebook and YouTube.

For more information call (502) 293-0496 or visit touroldham.com/calendar