Book Signing – Tom Wallace at From the Ground Up Books

Tom Wallace is the award-winning author of twelve previous Jack Dantzler mysteries, including: Best Served Cold, Pit of Vipers, 88, The Journal, Heroes For Ghosts, Murder by Suicide, The Poker Game, The Fire of Heaven, The List, Gnosis, The Devil’s Racket and What Matters Blood. He also wrote, Heirs of Cain, Divine Rebel, Bloody Sundae and O’Toole’s Pub. His novel, Gnosis, won the prestigious Claymore Award at the Killer Nashville Writers Conference, and The Devil’s Racket captured the Mystery Writers top award. Murder by Suicide was an Amazon best-seller.

Tom, a former sportswriter, has written several successful sports-related books, including The Kentucky Basketball Encyclopedia, So You Think You’re a Kentucky Wildcats Basketball Fan?, Inside/Outside: A Behind the Scenes Look at Kentucky Basketball and Golden Glory: The History of Central City Basketball. While sports editor for the Henderson Gleaner, Tom was twice honored by the Kentucky Press Association for writing the Best Sports Story in Kentucky. Tom is a Vietnam vet who currently lives in Lexington, KY.

For more information call (502) 293-0496 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/