Book Signing - Jessica Lindsey at From the Ground Up

FREE

Author Jessica Lindsey will be at From the Ground Up Books and Resources signing her book and talking to fans. Lindsey, a Kentucky native, wove dark and romantic tales about vampires in her debut novel, Moonlight and Magnolias. When she’s not conjuring up worlds filled with magic and fantastical creatures you can find her galloping through the countryside on horseback or lounging with her pack of dogs. With a passion for reading and a flair for the paranormal Jessica invites her readers to dive into the shadows of her imagination.

For more information call (502) 293-0496 or visit https://touroldham.com/calendar