Book Signing - Love: The Pony that Could

Join us for a book signing with author Jessica Curl. This darling children's book is about two young girls and their injured pony. They work together to nurse the horse back to health. The story is based on the author's childhood with her sister Ashley Re' Curl and their shared love of horses.

For more information call 8592592746 or visit asbmuseum.org