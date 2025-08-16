× Expand From the Ground Up Books and Resources Book Signing – Thomas Clifford

Book Signing at From the Ground Up – Thomas Clifford

FREE

Thomas Clifford grew up in a mainstream church that his parents attended. The church had an active youth he was very involved in and as a result, he became a theology major with the intent of becoming a minister. But, things changed and he graduated with a teaching degree. But that career path did not change his interest in religion and spirituality. Over the next 50 + years, he read dozens of books on those subjects, attended classes, and became involved in a number of discussion groups. Beginning in college, he expressed his thoughts in the form of poetry and that has continued all these years. Several years ago friends suggested he write a book.

His description of it: “The minister was recounting to the adult congregation descriptions given by the kindergarten class when they were asked to describe God. One of the children said, “God is fat.” That concept, not that God is an overweight being, but that God is so immense as to be literally beyond description, exploded in my mind.”

For more information call (502) 293-0496