Book Signing at From the Ground Up Books – James B. Wells

Book Signing – James B. Wells

FREE

James B. Wells will be onsite to sign and discuss his new book, Because.

James Wells (PhD, MFA) is a retired Criminology and Criminal Justice Professor at Eastern Kentucky University’s College of Justice, Safety, and Military Science. He has authored/coauthored sixty-five books, chapters, articles, and essays. As a result of learning his father’s death in Vietnam is still classified, Dr. Wells has been on a quest to discover the truth, find peace for himself and his family, and write about it. Recent essays appear or are forthcoming in Collateral Journal, About Place Journal, Wild Roof Journal, Military Experience and the Arts, The Wrath Bearing Tree, Shift, Proud to be: Writings by American Warriors, Trajectory Journal, and From Pen to Page III: More Writings from the Bluegrass Writers Coalition.

For more information call (502) 293-0496 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/