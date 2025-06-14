Book Signing at From the Ground Up Books– Robert “Andy” Gowins

× Expand From the Ground Up Books & Resources Book Signing – Robert “Andy” Gowins

FREE

Gowins currently serves as the co-pastor of East Hartford Baptist Church in Hartford, KY, as well as an Associate Professor for Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA in their School of Divinity’s on-line program. Published works include Prove Thyself a Man: Encouraging Your Son to be a Man of Character; he was a contributor to Mounce’s Complete Expository Dictionary of Old and New Testament Words; as well as various reviews for the Christian Education Journal and The Journal of the Evangelical Theological Society. He will be signing and selling copies of his latest book, Revelations of the End.

For more information call (502) 293-0496 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/