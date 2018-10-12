Boonesborough Boogie Nationals Car Show

Fort Boonesborough State Park 4375 Boonesboro Road , Richmond, Kentucky 40475

Boonesborough Boogie Nationals Car Show

 Join us in the main field of the Park to view over 1,000 cars over three days.  There will also be vendors and live entertainment.  Cost is $2 per person or $5 per car load.

In addition to the reconstructed fort, the park also has a campground, hiking trails, mini-golf, picnic shelters and a gift shop. Fort Boonesborough is located near Richmond. From Interstate 75, take Exit 95 to KY 627. On Interstate 64, exit at Winchester to KY 627.

For more information call 859-527-3131 or visit parks.ky.gov

Fort Boonesborough State Park 4375 Boonesboro Road , Richmond, Kentucky 40475
859-527-3131
