Born to be Wild Weekend at Woodlands Nature Station

Woodlands Nature Station at Land Between The Lakes 3146 Silver Trail Rd., Golden Pond, Kentucky 42211

 Come out to the Nature Station this Memorial Day Weekend for our Born to Be Wild Weekend! Enjoy live animals, activities, games, and programs all dedicated to animal families in the wild! Discover how different animals have unique ways of protecting their kin, or even find out how each kind of animal raises it’s young just a little differently from the next! Celebrate animal families by bringing your whole family to have fun at the Nature Station!

For more information visit landbetweenthelakes.us

Kids & Family, Outdoor
May 2018

